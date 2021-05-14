Q4 2021 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, and welcome to all of you to this Q4 FY '21 investor call for Aditya Birla Capital. I hope all of you and your families are well, I sincerely hope so. I'm joined today by my colleagues, the CEOs of our businesses. And together, we'll take you through our results for the quarter and for the year FY '21. I hope you've received a copy of our investor presentation as we'll be making reference to that as we go along.



Last quarter -- if I would start with Slide 3, last quarter, we had announced that we'd hit our highest quarterly profit number of INR 289 crores. In Q4, we have seen continued momentum and strong growth across our businesses, leading to the