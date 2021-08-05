Q1 2022 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO
Good evening, and welcome to this Q1 FY '22 results call for Aditya Birla Capital. I am, as always, joined by the CEOs of our businesses, and together, we'll take you through this presentation that I hope you have a copy of.
I'll start with Slide 3, which provides the highlights for Q1 of FY '22. Actually, Slide 3 provides the key highlights for the quarter. In spite of what is clearly a devastating second wave of COVID with significant disruptions, we delivered a strong set of results across our businesses. On a consolidated basis, our PAT for Q1 at INR 302 crores grew 52% year-on-year. While our overall lending book growth was impacted due to the lockdowns, our retail plus SME plus HNI book, which, as you know, is our target
Aug 05, 2021
