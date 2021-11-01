Q2 2022 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Aditya Birla Capital Limited.



Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Good evening and welcome to this call to discuss the results for Q2 FY '22 for Aditya Birla Capital. I do hope you have a copy of our presentation with you. I'm joined today by our senior team, and together we will get you through the highlights for the quarter and then take any questions that you might have.



From a macro perspective, India's growth indicators are steadily improving, though what we are seeing is a K-shaped recovery. India's new COVID infections are now at the lowest level since March 2021. We are, therefore, seeing increased economic activity coming through as a result of all this, and that is partly reflected in our results. The momentum in growth and profitability