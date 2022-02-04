Q3 2022 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to everyone to this Q3 earnings call for Aditya Birla Capital. I'm joined by senior members of the team, and together, we will present our results and take any questions that you might have. I trust you have a copy of the presentation with you as we might make some references to the slides there.



Q3 continued the strong momentum we have seen across our businesses for some time now with the Q3 consolidated PAT at INR 577 crores, double the PAT a year ago, on the back of strong disbursement and top line growth across our businesses. This PAT includes a gain of INR 161 crores on the sale of our 1% stake in our AMC business through the IPO in