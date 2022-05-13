Q4 2022 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Ajay Srinivasan - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. And good afternoon everyone. It's a great pleasure to present the business performance and the financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2022.



Let me start with Slide 3. I'm hoping you have the decks with you because I am going to be referring to slide numbers. So let me start with Slide 3, which provides a snapshot of the key highlights for the quarter. We have profit after tax of INR 450 crores in the fourth quarter. We've ended the year with a PAT of INR 1,706 crores. The quarterly profit and annual profits are both record highest for ABC. Our profit over the last 5 years has grown at a compound annual growth rate of almost 25% per annum and