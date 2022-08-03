Q1 2023 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.



Vishakha Vivek Mulye - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to the earnings call for Aditya Birla Capital for the quarter ended June 30th , 2022. I'm pleased to present the business performance and the financial results for Q1 FY 2023. And I'm joined by my senior members of the team.



Together, we will present the results and take any questions to my cart. I pick an office as a Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, the effect from 1st July 2022. I'm delighted to be a part of ABC, a company that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in the financial services sector in India.



Before coming to our performance this quarter, I'd like to mention that the Indian economy