Q2 2023 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call for Aditya Birla Capital for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. I'm pleased to present the business performance and financial results for Q2 FY '23. I would also like to welcome and introduce 2 senior colleagues Pankaj Gadgil and Vijay Deshwal, who joined us recently.



Pankaj joins us as MD and CEO for Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited. Pankaj will also be responsible to develop the digital channel for ABC platform and the strategy for payment business for Aditya Birla Capital. He joins us from ICICI Bank, where he has served for the last 19 years in the areas of retail assets and liabilities, business banking, SME, payments and