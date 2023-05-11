Q4 2023 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Vishakha Vivek Mulye - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of Aditya Birla Capital for Q4 of FY 2023. Joining me today are our senior members of my team; Bala, Rakesh, Tushar, Pankaj, Kamlesh, Mayank, Pinky, Vijay, and Sanchita.



I will cover our strategy and approach across businesses, and Vijay will cover key financial highlights followed by a discussion on performance of our key businesses by respective CEO. The Indian economy continues to remain resilient amidst a volatile global macroeconomic environment. The growth momentum is visible in increasing industrial output and capacity utilization, strong improvement in services and manufacturing PMI and