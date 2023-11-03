Q2 2024 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Aditya Birla Capital Limited.



Vishakha Vivek Mulye - Aditya Birla Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call for Aditya Birla Capital for Q2 FY 2024. Joining me today are my senior members of my team, Bala, Rakesh, Pankaj, Kamlesh, Mayank, Pinky, Vijay, Ramesh and Sanchita. I will cover our strategy and approach across businesses, and I request Vijay to cover the financial highlights, followed by a discussion on performance of our key businesses by respective CEOs.



The Indian economy continued to be resilient amidst the uncertainties in the global environment. The underlying growth momentum is visible with expansion and manufacturing and services PMI, real estate buoyancy and higher demand for travel. GST