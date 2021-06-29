Q4 2021 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you, Mallika. Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our earnings call for Q4 Fiscal Year 2021. Mr. Vijaya Kumar, our CFO; and Mr. Durga Prasad, our Senior Manager Accounts; and Stellar, our Investor Relations Advisors are on the call with us today. I hope you had a chance to go through the Investor Presentation that was uploaded on the website and the stock exchanges.



I'll tell everyone to this call, before we start, I hope that you and your families are keeping safe, and in the process of getting vaccinated, or already vaccinated.