May 23, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Dixon Technologies Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you. .
Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst
Yes. Warm good evening to everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY '23 earnings call of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. I'll now hand over the floor to Mr. Lall for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Atul Behari Lall - Dixon Technologies(India)Limited-MD&Vice Chairman of the Board
Thanks very much, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Atul Lall, and we
Q4 2023 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...