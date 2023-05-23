Q4 2023 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Dixon Technologies Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you. .



Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



Yes. Warm good evening to everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY '23 earnings call of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. I'll now hand over the floor to Mr. Lall for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Atul Behari Lall - Dixon Technologies(India)Limited-MD&Vice Chairman of the Board



Thanks very much, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Atul Lall, and we