Q1 2024 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Dixon Technologies Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



Yes, thanks. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 earnings call of Dixon Technologies. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



At this point, I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Atul Lall for his initial remarks, post which we'll open the floor to Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Atul B. Lall - Dixon Technologies(India)Limited-MD&Vice Chairman of the Board



Thanks very much, Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and