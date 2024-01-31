Jan 31, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Dixon Technologies Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you and over to you Ma'am.
Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited - IR
Yeah. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 FY24 earnings call of Dixon Technologies. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; and Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. At this point, I hand over the call to Mr. Lall for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Atul Lall - Dixon Technologies(India)Limited-MD
Thank you so much Bhoomika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. And this is Atul Lall. And we also have on the call today our CFO, Saurabh Gupta.
Q3 2024 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...