Q2 2022 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Mark Christopher Griffiths - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - Global CEO & Director



So good afternoon, everybody. We, at Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited, hope you and all your family are safe and well. I'm going to give a short introduction, and then I'll hand over to Harshil Dalal, our CFO.



So we've had a solid performance this quarter. The key highlights are a successful completion of an FDA audit for a confidential client's launch in November '21 of the lung cancer indication at one of our Swiss sites. That follows on from a successful paper audit by the FDA early on in the year.



We continue to have excellent progress on the rebirth of our Bavla location in India, and we have continued to supply customers with product, and we continued to open new facilities, reopen facilities and bring our products back on to line. The construction of our new commercial facility for formulation in France is on target, and the facility looks fantastic, and we're really, really looking forward to that. Marketing efforts have already commenced.



The commercial pipeline remains very strong,