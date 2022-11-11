Q2 2023 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Arpit Janmejay Vyas - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - Global MD & Director



Thank you, moderator. Good evening, everyone. It is indeed a pleasure to have you all with us this evening. It may be evident on the results that macro global uncertainties that our world face has burdened the economy. That, even after having one of the best quarters for revenue, this burden on the global economy has inevitably burdened our profitability as well. Nevertheless, as always, we keep strong and keep moving forward, putting safe plan measures into place and try to convert crises into opportunities yet again.



It is for sure challenging to say the least with inflation levels way beyond imagination, with the rate of increase in raw materials, gas, electricity,