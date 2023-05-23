Q4 2023 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Arpit Janmejay Vyas - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - Global MD & Director



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financial year '23 Conference Call.



It's a pleasure to have you all amongst us. Just a few updates I would like to give everybody. It has been, of course, a roller coaster of the year. But even in that we have been able to progress extremely well as planned, and the results have been better than expected for many of improvements that we were trying to make some of the strategy -- being a few would be -- let me start with the stability changes. We did a brand new facility with top of the line working temperature and humidity control changes. Some of you may have been able to see