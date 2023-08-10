Q1 2024 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pascal Villemagne. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pascal Villemagne - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - CEO of CARBOGEN AMCIS



Thank you for the introduction, and good evening, dear shareholders, and thank you for participating to our investor call. I'm Pascal Villemagne, CEO of Carbogen Amcis branch.



I'd like to come back on the third quarter results, which demonstrate for Carbogen Amcis' very good results, followed by what we have done last year, if we compare quarter-to-quarter. This is the result of a number of consolidated actions that we have taken over last year, and we are (inaudible) on the quarter on the top line.



We see, however, that we can do better in terms of profitability. And this is the reason why we are implementing further actions to leverage on this. Obviously, we are still struggling with a