Q2 2024 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Pascal Villemagne - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited - CEO of CARBOGEN AMCIS



Thank you, moderator, and good evening, dear shareholders. Happy to be with you today to present our Q2 and half year results.



First of all, I'm absolutely delighted with the outcome of the EDQM audit at a different site in Bavla late September. The positive outcome reopening us a lot of opportunities for the future and a lot of potential, internal collaboration between Carbogen Amcis and Dishman Carbogen Amcis for the future. So we are absolutely delighted, and I'm sure our CFO, Harshil Dalal; and our COO, Mr. Paolo Armanino, will come back on that important point for the growth.



Regarding Carbogen Amcis, the Q2 number came with little bit of lower number than