Q3 2023 Matrimony.Com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Matrimony.com's Q3 FY 2023 earnings conference call, hosted by ICICI Securities Limited.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhisek Banerjee from ICICI Securities.



Thank you. Over to you, sir.



Abhisek Banerjee - ICICI Securities - Moderator



Hello, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'm pleased to invite you to the Q3 FY '23 results conference call of Matrimony.com Limited. We have with us from the management, Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman who's the Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Sushanth Pai, who is the Chief Financial Officer.



We will have a brief presentation from the management, followed by Q&A session.



Over to you, sir, for your opening comments.



Murugavel Janakiraman - Matrimony.com Limited - CEO, Managing Director, Chairman



Thank you, Abhisek Banerjee. Good afternoon, everyone. Hope all of you are continuing to stay