Q2 2024 Matrimony.Com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Abhisek Banerjee. Good evening, everyone. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali.



Despite quarter two being a seasonal quarter, we've achieved a 7.8% year-on-year growth on matchmaking billing. This was in line with what we had indicated during the quarter one call.



In quarter two, on a