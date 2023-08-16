Q1 2024 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Before we begin, a brief disclaimer. The presentation which Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited has uploaded on the stock exchange and their website, including the discussions during this call, contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited business prospects and profitability, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties, and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Katyal, Executive Director. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Rohit Katyal - Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited-Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Capacit'e, I welcome everyone to the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call of the company. Joining me on this call is Mr. Rajesh Das, CFO; Mr.