Apr 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. And good evening, everybody. I welcome you to the Earnings Conference Call of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited for FY 2019 and Q4 2019. Before we update you on the financial performance of the company, I would like to give you a brief overview of the recently ended quarter, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial numbers of the company.



The general insurance industry registered a growth of 12.9% in FY 2019 over 2018, with the industry GDPI moving up to INR 1,701.04 billion in FY 2019 from INR 1,506.62 billion last year. The source is IRDA annual report of '17-'18. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the growth was 12.6% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



The combined ratio for the industry was 119.8% in 9 months as compared to 112.9% in 9 months FY 2018 based on available information. The overall combined ratio of the private sector multiline general insurance was 103.3% in both 9-month 2019 and 9-month 2018, the source being