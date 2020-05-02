May 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. From the senior management, we have with us today, Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, Retail; and Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, Wholesale. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Steve, and good evening, everybody, and thank you for joining the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard for Q4 FY 2020 and for the full year of 2020. So I would like to give you a brief overview of the recent developments in the industry and our responses to them, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance of the company.



As we speak