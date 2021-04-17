Apr 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. From the senior management we have with us today, Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO and CRO; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, Retail; and Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, Wholesale. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Janet, and good evening to each one of you. Thank you for joining the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard for Q4 of FY 2021 and the full year of 2021. We hope you and all your colleagues are safe and healthy, guys.



So what I'll do is I'll give you a brief overview of the industry trends and developments that we've witnessed during the last few