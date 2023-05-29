Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
ICIL.NS - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd at Elara Financials Conference
May 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I'll make an exception this time. But actually let me meet on our group meeting.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative, [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Q and A works right. Just want to regulator (inaudible) which is sort of a very positive progress for us. I mean, so we will wait for regulator, I mean, now we are clear that we would want to take the other option where we will take it beyond 50%-plus and not have to sort of to comply with the other regulation that we've bluffed to growth has to go