Q3 2020 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Sanjeev Nautiyal -



(technical difficulty) everyone. And we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for the period ended December 31, 2019. Along with me, Mr. Sanjeev Pujari, President, Actuarial and Risk Management; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President and business strategy; Mr. Sangramjit Sarangi, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Subhendu Kumar Bal, appointed actually, are also present.



Update on our financial results and the key highlights can be accessed on our website. The key highlights for the first 9 months of this financial year are: New Business Premium registered growth of 35% and is now at INR 127.90 billion. Individual protection new business premium grew by 71%. ULIP new business premium has grown by 20%. Annuity's new business premium witnessed 320% growth and stands at INR 8.1 billion. Renewal premium has shown a strong growth of 31% and now stands at INR 159.10 billion. On effective tax rate basis, value of new business is INR 16.5 billion, a growth of 27% and the VoNB margin is at 20.5%. Assets under management stands at INR 1