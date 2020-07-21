Q1 2021 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for the period ended June 30, 2020.



Along with me, I have Mr. Sanjeev Pujari, President, Actuarial and Risk Management; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Mr. Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Mr. Subhendu Kumar Bal, Appointed Actuary; and Anand Pejawar, President, IT and operations.



Update on our financial results and key recent highlights can be accessed on our website as well as on stock exchanges. Due to the restrictions on movement, the slowed growth momentum in the last 15 days of March and -- which continued till around mid-May, we -- and also based on the local administrative instructions and relaxations, we can see that there was a very slow growth in April and until the middle of May, and the operational environment has improved to some extent. And this is also getting reflected in the monthly numbers.



In the month of June, the growth rate in