Q3 2021 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Along with me, I have Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Anand Pejawar, President, Operations, IT and IB; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuarian, CRO; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



Update on our financial results can be accessed on our website as well and on the websites of both the stock exchanges. The key highlights of this financial period are: New business premium stands at INR 144.4 billion.