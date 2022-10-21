Q2 2023 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call of SBI Life Insurance Company. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Life Insurance. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the half year ended September 30, 2022. The update on the financial results can be accessed on our website as well as on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange.



I have along with me Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO, Ravi Krishnamurthy, President of Operations of IT; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



Now let me give you some key highlights for this half