Q4 2022 Prataap Snacks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Q4 FY22 earnings conference call of Praatap Snacks Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Mit Shah from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Shah.



Mit Shah - Citigate Dewe Rogerson - IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Prataap Snacks Limited Q4 and FY22 earnings conference call. We have with us Mr. Amit Kumat, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Sumit Sharma, CFO of the company.



We will begin this call with a brief opening remarks from the management, following which we will open the forum for an interactive Q&A session.



Before we begin this call, I would like to point out that certain statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier.



I'd like to handover the call to Mr. Amit Kumat for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.



