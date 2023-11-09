Q2 2024 IRIS Business Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings call of IRIS Business Services Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have Mr. S. Swaminathan, CEO; Mr. K. Balachandran, CFO; Ms. Deepta Rangarajan, Whole-Time Director; Mr. PKX Thomas, CTO of the company.



I will now hand the call over to Mr. S. Swaminathan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Swaminathan Subramaniam - IRIS Business Services Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director



Thank you, thank you -- thank you all for joining the call. And as usual, we seem to have a fairly large turnout of people in this call, which sometimes scares me. Not all are shareholders; some of them are analysts -- some analysts, some AIFs I can see. I think it's a nice group of people we have here.



I believe it's been a good half year, it's been a good quarter as well, and it's been on expected line. I think the big highlight of the last quarter and last half year is how we stepped