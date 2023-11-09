Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings call of IRIS Business Services Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have Mr. S. Swaminathan, CEO; Mr. K. Balachandran, CFO; Ms. Deepta Rangarajan, Whole-Time Director; Mr. PKX Thomas, CTO of the company.
I will now hand the call over to Mr. S. Swaminathan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Swaminathan Subramaniam - IRIS Business Services Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
Thank you, thank you -- thank you all for joining the call. And as usual, we seem to have a fairly large turnout of people in this call, which sometimes scares me. Not all are shareholders; some of them are analysts -- some analysts, some AIFs I can see. I think it's a nice group of people we have here.
I believe it's been a good half year, it's been a good quarter as well, and it's been on expected line. I think the big highlight of the last quarter and last half year is how we stepped
Q2 2024 IRIS Business Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...