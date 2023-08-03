Q1 2024 MAS Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

MAS Financial Services Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shubhranshu Mishra from PhillipCapital India Private Limited.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shubhranshu Mishra - PhillipCapital India Pvt Ltd - Moderator



Good afternoon, everyone. We've got Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi, Chairman and Managing Director of MAS Financial Services; Mrs. Darshana Pandya, Director and CEO of MAS Financial Services; and Mr. Ankit Jain and other senior management team from MAS Financial Services to take us through the first-quarter FY24 earnings.



Kamlesh Gandhi - MAS Financial Services Private Limited - Chairman & Managing Director



So thank you, Shubhranshu. And good evening to all of you, and I'm very happy to welcome all of you to this earnings call. I'm very happy to report a very robust quarter