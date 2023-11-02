Q2 2024 MAS Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Shreepal Doshi - Equirus Securities Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you, Yusuf. Good evening, everyone. I welcome you all to the earnings conference call of MAS Financial Services to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY24 performance of the company, discuss industry trends, and also outlook.



We have the senior management team of MAS Financial with us, represented by Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi, Chairman and Managing Director; Mrs. Darshana Pandya, Director and CEO; Mr. Ankit Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and other members from the senior management team.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kamlesh for his opening comments, post which we can open the floor for question and answer. Over to you, sir.



