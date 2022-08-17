Q1 2023 IFGL Refractories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the IFGL Refractories Limited Q1 FY '23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agarwal, Head Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin Agarwal - SKP Securities Limited - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of IFGL Refractories Limited and SKP Securities to this financial results conference. We have with us Mr. James McIntosh, Managing Director; and Mr. Kamal Sarda, Director and CEO, with us. We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. James McIntosh, followed by a Q&A session.



Thank you, and over to you, Mr. McIntosh.



James McIntosh - IFGL Refractories Limited - MD and Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us on this conference call. I hope you and everyone around you are safe and in good health. Along with me on the call, we have