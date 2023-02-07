Q3 2023 IFGL Refractories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Q3 FY23 earnings conference call of IFGL Refractories Limited hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sahil Sanghvi from Monarch Networth Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sahil Sanghvi - Monarch Networth Capital Limited - IR



Thank you, Rituja. Good afternoon to all. On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we welcome you all for the IFGL Refractories 3Q FY23 earnings call. We are delighted to host the management. And from their side, we have Director and CEO, Mr. Kamal Sarda. And also along with him is SGA, the Investor Relations advisory team.



So without any much time, I will hand over the call to Kamal sir for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, Kamal sir.



Kamal Sarda - IFGL Refractories Limited - Director & CEO



Thank you, Sahil, and thank you, [Vatsal]. So I will -- what I will do is our Managing Director, Mr.