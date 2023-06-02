Jun 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IFGL Refractories Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sahil Sanghvi from Monarch Networth Capital.
Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sahil Sanghvi - Monarch Networth Capital - Moderator
Yeah. Thank you, [Zikol]. Good evening to everyone. On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we welcome you all to the IFGL Refractories Q4 FY23 earnings call. We are delighted to host the management. And from their side, we have their CEO India, Mr. Kamal Sarda and their CFO. So without any much time, I'll hand over the call to Mr. Kamal Sarda for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you Kamal sir.
Kamal Sarda - IFGL Refractories Limited - CEO
Thanks, Sahil. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the IFGL Refractories Limited Q4 in FY23 earnings conference call. I have with me Mr. Amit Agarwal, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations
Q4 2023 IFGL Refractories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...