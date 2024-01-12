Q3 2024 5Paisa Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm [Samya], moderator for the conference call. Welcome to 5paisa Capital Limited Q3 FY24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, MD and CEO of 5paisa Capital Limited; and Mr. Gourav Munjal, Whole-Time Director and CFO, 5paisa Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, MD and CEO of 5paisa Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Narayan Gangadhar - 5Paisa Capital Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q3 FY24 earnings call. On this call, I'm joined with Mr. Gourav Munjal, our Chief Financial Officer.



Q3 has been a great quarter for investors and the broking industry. Nifty touched an all-time high and the overall industry saw an addition of more than 96 lakh demat accounts. The total demat account of the country stood at 13.93 CR. In Q3 FY24, we acquired 2.3 lakh customers, reflecting a 71% growth quarter-on