Jul 23, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Deepak Shantilal Parekh - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, dear shareholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors and on my behalf, I welcome you all to this Annual General Meeting of your company. It's 2:30 p.m., and I've been informed that the requisite quorum is present. I accordingly call this meeting to order.



Sir Gerry Grimstone and Mr. Keith Skeoch are unable to attend the meeting due to prior commitments.



Alpa Kedia, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers Chartered Accountants LLP; and Mr. Rajen Ashar, Partner, G. M. Kapadia & Company, the Joint statutory auditors are present; Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay, Representative of N.L. Bhatia & Associates secretarial auditors are also present.



I've been informed that the company has received 3 valid proxies from 3 shareholders in respect of 800 equity shares of the company and corporate representation from 3 shareholders holding 1,038,532,775 equity shares of INR 10 each representing 51.5% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the company.



The proxy register is open for