Q1 2020 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Vibha U. Padalkar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures, are already available on our website as well as that of the stock exchanges.



I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy, our appointed actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. I will spend the next few minutes running through the key highlights of our quarter 1 FY '20 results and would be happy to take questions post that.



Starting with an update on business performance. The quarter ended 30th June 2019 saw