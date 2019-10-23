Q2 2020 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 09:15AM GMT

Vibha U. Padalkar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the half year ended September 30, 2019. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures are already available on our website as well as that of the stock exchanges. I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy, our appointed actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations.



I will run through the key highlights of our H1 FY '20 results and would be happy to take questions post that.



Starting with an update on business performance. The half year ended September 2019 saw well-rounded performance across all key metrics. We have