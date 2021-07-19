Jul 19, 2021 / 11:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference call over to Mr. Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Vibha U. Padalkar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. At the outset, I must apologize for the delay, which was due to our AGM being slightly longer than what was anticipated. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures, are already available on our website, as well as that of the stock exchanges.
I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary; Eshwari Murugan, our appointed actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. I will run through the key highlights of
Q1 2022 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2021 / 11:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...