Q4 2022 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, everyone. Apologies for the delayed start. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the year ended March 31, 2022. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures are already available on our website as well as that of the stock exchanges.



I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah; CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary; Eshwari Murugan, our Appointed Actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. As you know, we listed our company in FY '18, and we thought it would be good for us to share our performance over the past 4 years. We are proud to share that we have at least doubled our new business premium, renewal premium, protection APE, assets under management, value of new business and embedded value.



Further