Q2 2023 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures are already available on our website, as well as that of the stock exchanges.



I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Eshwari Murugan, our Appointed Actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Suresh on his elevation as the Deputy Managing Director. We look forward to continue building an industry-leading and