May 02, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Varroc Engineering Limited's Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
Varroc Engineering Limited's management is being represented by Mr. Tarang Jain, Chairman and Managing Director; along with Mr. Christian PÃ¤schel, CEO, VLS business; Arjun Jain, President and Head Electrical and Electronics business; T.R. Srinivasan, Group CFO; and Bikash Dugar, Head, Investor Relations.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tarang Jain. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Tarang Jain - Varroc Engineering Limited - MD & Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you very much, and good evening to everyone here. I'm Tarang Jain here, and I would like to thank you for joining this call.
You might recall that on February 14, we intimated the stock exchanges at the time of notifying the quarter 3 results of the group that we were evaluating interests received from certain parties for a strategic stake in our global lighting systems
Varroc Engineering Ltd Securities Purchase Agreement with Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Call Transcript
May 02, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...