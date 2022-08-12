Q1 2023 Varroc Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

We have with us Mr. Tarang Jain, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Christian PÃ¤schel, CEO, Varroc Lighting; Mr. Arjun Jain, Whole-Time Director; Mr. T. R. Srinivasan, Group CFO; and Mr. Bikash Dugar, Head, Investor Relations.



Yes. Thank you, Nishat, for hosting the call, and good evening to everyone. I'd like to thank all of you for joining the Q1 FY '23 earnings call of Varroc Engineering Limited. Q1 of FY '23 has started with a stable outlook for the Indian automotive