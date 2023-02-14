Q3 2023 TCNS Clothing Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anant Daga, Managing Director of TCNS Clothing.



Anant Kumar Daga - TCNS Clothing Co. Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 earnings conference call. Hope you all had a great start to the New Year. I'm joined by Amit, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. While Amit can share detailed financials, let me share some key highlights of Q3. Q3 overall saw a challenging demand environment. We saw a meaningful decline in consumer traction especially