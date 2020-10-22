Oct 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Q2 FY '21 earnings conference call hosted by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, for joining this call today. Also a big thanks to the management of HDFC Asset Management Company for allowing us to host this call. Without much ado, I would like to hand over this call to Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer from HDFC Asset Management Company. Over to you, Simal.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales & New Initiatives and Chief IR Officer



Thanks, Sameer. Good evening, everyone, and thanks, team JM, for hosting this call. I hope everyone is doing well