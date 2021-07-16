Jul 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
From the management team, we have Mr. Navneet Munot, MD and CEO; Mr. Piyush Surana, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Simal Kanuga, who will give us a brief, following which we will proceed with the question-and-answer session.
Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Simal.
Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer
Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone, and thank you very much for getting on to this call. Our presentation is available on our website as well as that of the exchanges. As usual, we'll start off with an update on the industry, and then follow it up with our company. We'll open it up for questions after that.
The first
Q1 2022 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...