Apr 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

From the management team, we have with us Mr. Navneet Munot, MD and CEO; Mr. Naozad Sirwalla, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Simal Kanuga.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Thanks, Nirav. Good evening, and thank you so much, everyone, for attending this call. As always, we'll start off with a quick update on what all is happening at this end and take questions from there on. The presentation is available on our website as well as that of the exchanges.



Firstly, on the industry. Equity net sales number for the financial year is INR 2.68 trillion and is INR 968 billion for the last quarter. One