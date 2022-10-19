Oct 19, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. From the management team, we have Mr. Navneet Munot, Managing Director; Mr. Naozad Sirwalla, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer. I now hand this call over to Mr. Simal Kanuga, who will give us a brief following which we will proceed with the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Thanks, Stephen. Good evening, everyone. The results along with the business update presentation is available on our website and also on the site of the exchanger. As usual, we will begin with a quick overview of what has happened in the industry during the quarter. So our industry closed the quarter with an AUM of INR 38.4 trillion and equity AUM of INR 19.3 trillion. Quarterly equity net flows for industry continued to remain strong at INR 504 billion.